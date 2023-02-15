Elon Musk Posts Pic Of 'New CEO Of Twitter', Internet In Splits

The post triggered hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Billionaire Elon Musk has found Twitter's "new CEO" and said that he is "so much better than that other guy". Musk introduced his pet dog Floki to the world.

The photo shared by Musk shows his Shiba Inu dog seated on the CEO's chair. The pet dog is seen wearing a Twitter-branded black T-shirt with CEO written on it. A couple of documents and a small laptop can be seen lying in front of the pup.

Sharing the picture, Musk wrote, "The new CEO of Twitter is amazing", in a follow-up tweet, he wrote, "So much better than that other guy!"

The new CEO of Twitter is amazing pic.twitter.com/yBqWFUDIQH — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

In another tweet, he wrote, "He's great with numbers!"

In the third tweet, Musk wrote that Floki "has style"

And has 🔥🔥 style pic.twitter.com/9rcEtu9w1Z — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 15, 2023

Another user commented, "I like these frames better. Fitting for Valentines."

The third user wrote, "Truly inspiring how Floki went from fetching balls to having interns fetch him coffee. I want to be like him when I grow pup!"

In October 2022, Musk fired chief executive Parag Agrawal. Mr Agrawal went to court to hold the Tesla chief to the terms of a takeover deal he had tried to escape.

He also sacked Indian-origin Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde last October after his $44 billion takeover of the company. Musk then laid off nearly half of Twitter's workforce.

In December, he said he will resign as Twitter CEO as soon as he finds someone "foolish enough to take the job".