Elon Musk Pokes Fun At Himself, Calls Twitter 'World's Largest Non-Profit'

Billionaire Elon Musk acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, making him the microblogging site's largest stakeholder. On Wednesday, the Tesla CEO poked fun at himself and referred to the platform as "the world's largest non-profit."

The multi-billionaire tweeted, "Say what you want about me, but I acquired the world's largest non-profit for $44B lol."

Musk's tweet has over 30 million impressions and over 3 lakh likes. A Twitter user responded to Musk's tweet, he wrote, "Right. Now open source it, then we'll be truly impressed."

Musk replied to the comment: "Prepare to be disappointed at first when our algorithm is made open source next week, but it will improve rapidly!"

Last year, Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion. After the acquisition, he made it no secret the significant challenges he faced in trying to turn the company around.

Since the acquisition, Musk has made numerous changes to the microblogging platform.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Musk's team has been exploring using as much as $3 billion in new fundraising to help repay some of the $13 billion in debt tacked onto Twitter Inc for his buyout of the company.

The Tesla boss borrowed $13 billion to close the Twitter acquisition in October from a syndicate of banks including Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Corp, Reuters reported.

