Elon Musk Asks 'Who Knew' About Diddy Allegations Despite Calling Accused Rapist 'A Good Friend'

Elon Musk is facing backlash for publicly questioning which prominent figures were aware of the extensive abuse allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, despite Musk's ties to the music mogul as both an investor and friend.

Musk took to X on October 1 to respond to the latest accusations against Combs, after a team of lawyers announced plans to file over 100 sexual assault lawsuits and expose the alleged "wall of silence" surrounding celebrities who enabled the musician.

"How many people in music & entertainment knew about this?" Musk asked his followers.

— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 2, 2024

Critics were quick to highlight Musk's connections to Combs, who was arrested on federal charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, allegations that Combs has denied.

A user wrote, "Hmmm maybe you could have asked him when he invested in your Twitter deal."

Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski asked, "How many times did you meet Diddy."

"there's literally a photo of you with Ghislaine Maxwel," the third user pointed out.

A fund associated with Sean "Diddy" Combs is an investor in X, as revealed in a list of funders presented in federal court in August.

Musk has also previously claimed that he and Combs are good friends, according to a book by New York Times reporters Kate Conger and Ryan Mac. The book mentions that Musk made this statement during a meeting where an executive from Revolt TV, a media company founded by Combs, raised concerns about the increasing racism on X.

"I don't know if you know this, but Puff is an investor in Twitter," Musk reportedly said, using Combs' nickname. "He's a good friend of mine. We text a lot."