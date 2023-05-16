Elon Musk Acquires Hiring Platform Laskie, Makes First Acquisition for Twitter

Twitter Chief Elon Musk

In 2023, Elon Musk established the tech company X Corp. It presently serves as the parent organisation of the social media site Twitter, which is said to have purchased the IT recruitment platform Laskie.

This is the first acquisition made by the social media network since Elon Musk took control of it.

According to Bloomberg, the deal, which was part equity and part cash, recently closed. The company matches tech talent with potential employers, saying on its website that its tool can "confirm mutual interest, set clear expectations, and give visibility into the hiring process."

Musk, who recently appointed a chief executive officer to improve the company's reputation among advertisers, has said he plans to turn Twitter into an "everything app" with a variety of features to entice new users, including financial services.

It's unclear how Musk plans to integrate Laskie into his holding company.

As of right now, visiting its website brings up a message saying "the Laskie platform is no longer available."

Prior to this, the website assisted in connecting job searchers for information technology with employers based on data gathered from their profiles, the needs of an employer, and the job descriptions.