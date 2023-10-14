Flavours Of Durga Puja: Must-Try Vegetarian And Non-Vegetarian Delicacies

Popular Durga Puja foods to savour during the festival.

Durga Puja is one of the most important and grand Hindu festivals. This festive season brings people together to enjoy a wide variety of delicious dishes. During Durga Puja, there are many vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes to enjoy. It is a great time to experience the flavors of traditional Bengali cuisine.



Some popular dishes include mutton biryani, fish curry, hilsa fish in mustard sauce, prawns in coconut milk, mustard greens, and potato with poppy seeds.

Durga Puja is a time for feasting, and there are many delicious foods that are traditionally prepared and consumed during this festival. In addition to mutton chops, mutton kosha, Ilish machh bhapa, hilsa fish in mustard sauce, Mughlai paratha, Kathi rolls, and ghugni, there are numerous vegetarian dishes that one can truly savor during this season.

Here are some of the popular Durga Puja foods:

Khichdi: Khichdi is a rice and lentil dish that is often eaten on Mahalaya and other Hindu festivals. It is a simple but flavorful dish that is said to be auspicious.

Luchi: Luchi is a deep-fried flatbread that is made from maida flour. It is often served with aloo dum (potato curry) or cholar dal (chickpea curry).

Rasmalai: Rasmalai is a sweet dish made from flattened chenna balls that are soaked in a sweetened milk sauce. It is a popular dessert during Durga Puja and other Hindu festivals.

Sandesh: Sandesh is a Bengali sweet made from chenna and sugar. It is often molded into the shapes of gods, goddesses, and other animals.

Payesh: Payesh is a rice pudding that is made with milk, sugar, and rice. It is a popular dessert during Durga Puja and other Hindu festivals.

In addition to these traditional dishes, many people also enjoy eating street food during Durga Puja. Popular street food items include jhal muri (puffed rice with spices), pani puri (water balls filled with potatoes, chickpeas, and spices), and chaat (a savory snack made with fried dough, yogurt, and chutney).

Durga Puja is a time for people to come together and celebrate. Food plays an important role in these celebrations, and it is a way for people to bond and share their joy.