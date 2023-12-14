Doritos Launches Nacho Cheese-Flavoured Liquor That 'Tastes Like The Real Thing'

The liquor has 42% alcohol by volume.

PepsiCo-owned snack food Doritos has partnered with drink company Empirical to produce nacho-cheese-flavoured liquor. In a press release, the company announced that its latest drink, dubbed Nacho Cheese Spirit, "tastes just like the real thing". The beverage is also made with malted barley and Belgian saison yeast, which is known for its peppery, spicy flavour. The essence of real nacho-flavoured Doritos is retained "through vacuum distillation" and offers hints of corn tostada, umami and acidity," the company said.

"This limited-release offers a multi-sensorial, savory nacho cheese-imbued beverage experience that smells and tastes just like the real thing - bringing the iconic flavor of Doritos Nacho Cheese Chips into the spirits aisle," the press note read.

The liquor has 42% alcohol by volume. It will "bring a moment of 'WTF!?' to anyone who tries it," Emprical said. The limited-edition 750-millilitre bottle of Nacho Cheese Spirit went on sale Wednesday on Empirical's website for $65, with delivery dates scheduled for January 2024.

"Empirical is an 'uncategorized' spirits company, so it allows us the freedom to experiment with really interesting flavors and not have to be stuck in a gin box or tequila box or whiskey box," said Lars Williams, Chef/Distiller and CEO, Empirical. "And we can take something that has a unique and amazing flavor, like Doritos, and evolve it into something completely new," he added.

Further, in the press release, Doritos offered up three cocktails to make with the liquor, including the "Double Triangle Margarita," "Mary Mary" and "Red Bag Old Fashioned."

"TASTES LIKE The real thing! Experience the indulgent flavors of your favorite snack in liquid form. The spirit opens with umami and tangy aromas of nacho cheese, moving to the deeper, corn-forward flavors of the chip to finish on a soft salty note," the company said.

For Doritos and Empirical, the companies are describing the collaboration as a "first-of-a-kind innovation for both brands". The spirit was made in Empirical's lab through a production process that used Doritos chips to retain their "essence through vacuum distillation," which the spirit maker says preserves more of the Doritos flavour compared to a traditional method.

Meanwhile, on the internet, the Nacho Cheese Spirit has received mixed reactions. While some claimed that the liquor was "long overdue", others called it "nauseating". "Ewwwww. That sounds terrible!!!! Where can I buy it?" wrote one user.