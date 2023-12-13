Indian-American Medical Student Rijul Maini Crowned Miss India USA 2023

Miss India USA 2023 Rijul Maini

A medical student from Michigan, Rijul Maini, was recently crowned Miss India USA 2023 at the annual pageant held in New Jersey. The title of Miss Teen India USA was awarded to Saloni Rammohan of Pennsylvania, while Mrs India USA was won by Sneha Nambiar of Massachusetts.

Greeshma Bhat of Virginia was declared first runner-up and Ishita Pai Raikar of North Carolina was the second runner-up.

The pageant, which is the oldest Indian pageant held outside of India, is celebrating its 41st year this year. Dharmatma and Neelam Saran, two Indian-Americans living in New York, founded it under the Worldwide Pageants umbrella.

Ms Maini is a model and a medical student. According to the beauty pageant, she wants to become a surgeon and inspire women everywhere by being an example.

Ms Maini took to Instagram and shared a post about the same. The 24-year-old wrote, "I am so humbled and grateful to say that I am the new MISS INDIA USA 2023! This could not have been possible without the support of my loving parents and family, Michigan pageant directors @chrysaliscouturemi @msindiamichigan @utsavplanners, and ride or die friends that stuck with me every step of the way. They say it takes a village and that couldn't be more true!!"

She thanked her family and her mother who curated her outfits. "And to my loving amazingly talented momma, who curated the most beautiful outfits for me to walk the stage. Love you so much, I am so blessed to have you!! @soniamainii Thank you to @gauridesigns for executing such stunning pieces!! I am especially grateful for the family of amazing, strong, confident women I gained throughout this process. Your light shines so bright, never dim it for anyone. Thank you to @ifc_worldwidepageants for an incredible opportunity!! Can't wait to see what the future holds," she added.

The organisers stated that three separate pageants-Miss India USA, Mrs India USA, and Miss Teen India USA included a total of 57 candidates from more than 25 states. The winners of all three categories will get free air tickets to take part in Miss- Mrs-Teen India Worldwide.