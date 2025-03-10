"Don't Know If I'm Too Old": Zerodha's Nithin Kamath Joins Instagram, Finds It Confusing

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath recently took to X to share his humorous struggles with navigating Instagram, after recently joining the platform. In a candid post, Mr Kamath confessed that he's still grappling with the intricacies of the social media app. His relatable admission quickly resonated with many users, who shared similar frustrations with Instagram's myriad features. To drive home his point, Mr Kamath shared a screenshot of a conversation with his team, showcasing his attempts to wrap his head around Instagram's functionality.

"Trying to learn how to use Instagram. I don't know if I am too old or if it is just too complex to use," he wrote on X, along with screenshots of conversations with his colleagues. "WTH is stories on Instagram? Stories, reels, post WTF" one of his chats read. His confusion intensified when colleague Karthik Rangappa clarified that Instagram's "Posts" feature includes both regular and carousel options. He exclaimed, "What! How do people keep up with all these complexities?"

See the post here:

Trying to learn how to use Instagram. 🤯 I don't know if I am too old or this is just too complex to use. 😬 pic.twitter.com/KgBEyFU2Lc — Nithin Kamath (@Nithin0dha) March 9, 2025

The billionaire's struggles sparked a flurry of entertaining responses from his followers, who couldn't help but chuckle at his relatable struggle. Many also shared their experiences about navigating the complexities of constantly evolving digital platforms. One user wrote, "If you can survive Twitter, you can survive anything. Instagram is just Twitter with pictures.''

Another commented, "For someone who built India's most successful platform which the young folks use for investments, this should be a cakewalk! Happy to run a session with our teams."

A third user joked, "Bro, tell us how to make money and we will teach you how to use insta."

A fourth added, "You are not too old, you are just too late. Instagram used to be a lot simpler, but now it's just too blah."

