Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Bryan Johnson is establishing a new religion called "Dont Die." His mission focuses on the quest for eternal life and longevity. Johnson emphasizes the need for community in reimagining humanity.

Bryan Johnson, a 47-year-old millionaire, who is on a quest for eternal life, has already popularised his "Don't Die" slogan through various projects, including a Netflix documentary. Now, he's taking it a step further by founding a "Don't Die" religion. Mr Johnson's dedication to slowing or reversing ageing has garnered significant media attention and a massive social media following, making him a prominent figure in the longevity field.

In a recent MIT Technology Review interview, he discussed the "Don't Die" mission and his plans to start a "Don't Die" religion. When asked about his motivation for creating a new religion, Johnson shared his thoughts on the matter.

He answered, "We're in this new phase where [because of advances in AI] we're trying to reimagine what it means to be human. It requires imagination and creativity, and open-mindedness, and that's a big ask. Approaching that conversation as a community or a lifestyle doesn't carry enough weight or power. Religions have proven, over the past several thousand years, to be the most efficacious form to organise human efforts. It's just a tried-and-true methodology."

The entrepreneur outlined his concept for the "Don't Die" religion, which revolves around the idea that the body is sacred. "We've been experimenting with this format of a Don't Die fam, where eight to 12 people get together every week. It's patterned after other groups like Alcoholics Anonymous. We structure an opening ritual. We have a mantra. And then there's a part where people apologise to their body for something they've done that has inflicted harm upon themselves," he explained.

"What we're really trying to say is: Existence is the virtue. Existence is the objective. If someone believes in God, that's fine. People can be Christian and do this; they can be Muslim and do this. Don't Die is a yes, and to all groups," he added.

The "Don't Die" religion does incorporate AI, with Mr Johnson believing AI will be omnipresent in daily life. He said he has tested using algorithms to analyse body data and make health decisions, essentially letting AI dictate his lifestyle choices. This approach elevates the body to a position of authority, with AI providing guidance. Mr Johnson expects AI to seamlessly integrate into daily activities, even influencing thoughts and decisions.

"It really is in my best interest to let it tell me what to eat, tell me when to sleep and exercise, because it would do a better job of making me happy. Instead of my mind haphazardly deciding what it wants to eat based on how it feels in the moment, the body is elevated to a position of authority. AI is going to be omnipresent and built into our everyday activities. Just like it autocompletes our texts, it will be able to autocomplete our thoughts," he said.

When asked how he would ensure that AI models prioritise and protect human life. He replied, "I'm talking to a lot of AI researchers about this. Communities of AIS could be instilled with values of conflict resolution that do not end in the death of a human. Or an AI. Or the planet."



