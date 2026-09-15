Donald Trump Kissing Natalie Harp? Truth Behind The Viral Golf Course Photo

A photo circulating widely on social media appears to show US President Donald Trump kissing his executive assistant Natalie Harp on a golf course. The image has triggered a wave of speculation online, with some users presenting it as evidence of an alleged romantic relationship between the two. However, there is no credible evidence to confirm that the photograph is genuine.

The image appears to show a man in a white shirt and light-coloured trousers standing close to a blonde woman dressed in white. The woman appears to be wearing a golf glove and holding a golf club, while a golf cart and course can be seen in the background. Some versions of the image are blurry, while a clearer version has also been shared online.

The image has attracted considerable attention because of Harp's proximity to the president. Reports have highlighted her prominent role in his inner circle, while her frequent presence alongside the president has fuelled discussion on social media.

A Fact-Check Of The Viral Photo

Online users have claimed that AI-detection tools flagged the image as synthetic. The higher-resolution version also appears to show the woman having six fingers on one hand. One person commented, "Ahhh yes... she's got more than 5 fingers. Interesting, cool AI photo."

Another user noted other anomalies, stating, "It's AI. Why are the clubs in the front seat of the golf cart rather than in the back of the golf cart, where they usually would go? And the golf clubs look funny and fake. The pin flag has no club logo. The lady has 6 fingers, and the scar of the right ear of President Trump is missing. The photo op is fake af."

"You'd know the downscaled image is fake since in the age of 48mp cameras on every phone grainy photographs no longer exist," a third user said.

Harp has accompanied Trump during several golf outings and was photographed with him at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia earlier this year. She also travelled with Trump during his recent trip to Ireland, where the president visited his Doonbeg golf resort while attending the Irish Open.

However, the existence of genuine photographs of Trump and Harp together does not establish the authenticity of the viral kissing image. At present, the photograph remains unauthenticated and appears likely to have been digitally altered or generated using AI.