Doja Cat Slams 'Kittenz' Fanbase For Being 'Creepy', Loses 250,000 Instagram Followers

Rapper Doja Cat recently called out her followers for dubbing themselves 'Kittenz' without her consent. After the public spat, the 27-year-old musician reportedly lost more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, reported Page Six.

The Grammy winner posted a series of since-deleted Threads which said, "My fans don't get to name themselves s--t. If you call yourself a 'Kitten' or f- - - - - -g 'Kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house."

Replying to her post, a fan pointed out that Doja Cat herself coined the term years ago, the rapper said she made up the moniker as an "alcoholic teen.'

Another fan inquired about what they should change their social media handles to, the rapper said that they should "delete" their "entire account and rethink everything," Page Six reported.

The rapper in another post also called out fans who used her legal name- Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini - on their social media accounts.

"you making my government name your sn [screenname] is creepy as f-k," she wrote and later deleted.

A social media user told the singer that she'd be "nothing" without her fans who have supported her "through thick and thin," the musician responded, "Nobody forced you, [I don't know] why you're talking to me like you're my mother bitch, you sound like a crazy person."

Doja Cat's harsh approach prompted several of her biggest fan pages- including The Kittens Room, Doja HQ and Doja Cat News- to delete their Twitter accounts.

The 27-year-old singer has now deleted Threads account.