Diljit Dosanjh's Lyrical Twist At Hyderabad Concert Gets Coca-Cola's Attention

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh altered the lyrics of his songs at the Hyderabad concert, swapping references to alcohol with soft drink Coca-Cola. The change came after the Telangana government advised the artist to refrain from promoting alcohol, drugs or violence during his performance.

Diljit, currently on his Dil-Luminati India Tour, showcased his wit by modifying lines such as "5 tara theke" to "5 tara hotel," and replacing "daaru'ch lemonade" with "Coke'ch lemonade."

In another instance, Diljit replaced "bottlaan de datt pattne" with "Coke de datt pattne," which amused the audience as well as social media users.

His improvisations didn't just bring the crowd to life but also attracted the attention of Coca-Cola. The soft drink giant responded to one of the viral videos on Instagram with a comment. In the song 'Pehle Lalkare,' Diljit mentions three things he wants to do. Coca-Cola humorously added a fourth, while commenting on the video, saying, "Chautha kaam twade gaane japne," which translates to "fourth task is worshipping your songs," accompanied by a heart eyes emoji.



Diljit Dosanjh's ability to adapt to the Telangana government's restrictions on alcohol references during his Hyderabad concert did not go unnoticed by his fans. Many praised the singer for his clever improvisation.

One fan wrote, "The way he and his team tweaked the lyrics last minute to adhere to the legal guidelines is worth applauding. He proved that he is the Greatest Of All the Times."

Some fans took digs at the government.

A fan pointed out the futility of the government's restrictions, writing, "Telangana Government really thought they could water down Diljit's vibe. The joke's on them - he just cracked open a coke and kept the party going! It's like trying to ban fireworks on Diwali."

A final comment summed up the sentiment. "He roasted the Telangana government in all languages."

While his performance in Hyderabad was met with enthusiasm, Diljit also voiced his frustration with the restrictions imposed on him. After his Hyderabad show, in Ahmedabad, Diljit addressed the crowd, explaining he would refrain from singing songs about alcohol due to Gujarat's status as a dry state. "Good news, I didn't receive any notice today," he told the audience in Ahmedabad, seemingly taking a dig at the Telangana government. "And once again, I won't sing any songs about alcohol, because Gujarat is a dry state," he added.