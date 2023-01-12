'Different Way To Start A Year': 23-Year-Old IIT Graduate Laid Off By Goldman Sachs In Bengaluru

Mr Sahu received the news on January 11, soon after his birthday.

Goldman Sachs began its job cuts that will affect about 3,200 employees or nearly 6.5 per cent of its workforce. Impacted by the job cut, a 23-year-old IIT-Kharagpur graduate working at the firm's Bengaluru office was laid off.

Shubham Sahu joined the firm roughly six months ago as a software developer. He received the news on January 11, soon after his birthday, and he shared it on his LinkedIn post while seeking for a new job.

In his post, he wrote, "Wow, this is truly a different way to start a year." Mr Sahu had previously worked in a different company for a brief period.

He added, "It was my first job and my first experience in software development. While my time at GS was short, I am grateful that I had the chance to learn and grow in such a conducive environment."

Not just Mr Sahu, many Goldman Sachs employees took to LinkedIn seeking new opportunities. Shilpi Soni, a software engineer from India was laid off after spending 1.7 years in the company in Texas. In her moving post on LinkedIn, she said, "how quickly life can turn upside down".

Indian workers who are on H-1B visas in the United States are also impacted.

"I take pride in being the first person in my family to pursue a master's in a foreign country. I come from a rural family, so it has been one roller coaster of a journey, overcoming social and financial restrictions to come here," Ms Soni wrote.

"Knowing from where I started, being laid off hurts. But, I am still hopeful that this may not be the end of my journey here in the US. So, I have decided to keep fighting and make use of my limited time to find a new job."

The firm is also poised to unveil financials tied to a new unit that houses its credit card and instalment-lending business, which will record more than $2 billion in pretax losses, the people said, asking not to be identified as discussing private information.