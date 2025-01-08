"Deport Them": Canadian Woman Rants About Noisy Indian Wedding In Viral Video

A social media video featuring a woman complaining about the noise from a nearby Indian wedding has ignited a fierce debate surrounding cultural tolerance and racism. The video, shared by user Canadian Girl, shows Sadie Crowell expressing her frustration at the late-night festivities.

Filmed inside her home, the video captures the loud sounds of drumming and revelry, with Ms Crowell stating, "This is me sleeping on my bed, and there is a wedding going on all night," highlighting her frustration with the disturbance. This incident has sparked widespread online discussions, raising concerns and opinions about cultural sensitivity and potential prejudice.

The video transitions to a view from what seems to be her balcony, showing a lively crowd below joyfully celebrating the event. As the camera sweeps across the scene, the woman remarks on the time, stating, "It's 9 am."

Her caption accompanying the post sparked further controversy. It read, "Everyone will despise the Indians given enough time."

Everyone will despise the Indians given enough time

The video quickly gained traction online, triggering mixed reactions. While some criticised her for making harsh and intolerant comments about cultural traditions, others expressed support, highlighting the importance of balancing celebrations with consideration for the peace of residents in the area.

A user wrote, "Deport them."

Another user commented, "It is so wrong. Making such a fuss in the country that they went to grow themselves. They left India so they have to adapt to the country they reside in."

The third user commented, "Is this sort of loud nuisance permissible in a residential area?"

"A user noted, "It is part of a big plan to import so many Indians, as they are easy to control and don't speak up while politicians continue their corruption. The best example is India: a corrupt government, yet people keep electing them while trying to escape," the fourth user wrote.

The fifth user wrote, "If Mass Immigration can happen then why not Mass DEPORTATION?! Canada should make and adopt policy of MACA - Make Canada Great Again."