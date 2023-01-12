Delphine Arnault: 5 Points On The New Head Of Dior

Here are five points on Delphine Arnault:
Delphine Arnault has been executive vice president at Louis Vuitton since 2013, supervising the brand's product-related activities. Previously, she served as deputy managing director at Christian Dior Couture.
According to company website, Ms Arnault was born on April 4, 1975. She graduated from EDHEC Business School in Lille, France, and the London School of Economics.
Ms Arnault began her career at consultancy firm McKinsey, where she worked for two years.
Ms Arnault joined the Executive Committee of Christian Dior Couture in 2001. She is a member of the LVMH Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee.
She is the eldest of Bernard Arnault's five children. Her brother Antoine Arnault was named chief executive officer and vice chairman of holding company Christian Dior SE in December. The younger sons from Mr Arnault's second marriage are also involved at LVMH. Alexandre has been in charge of products and communications at Tiffany for two years. Frederic runs Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer, while Jean is working to develop the watch category at Louis Vuitton.
Post a comment