Delphine Arnault: 5 Points On The New Head Of Dior

Delphine Arnault has been executive vice president at Louis Vuitton since 2013, supervising the brand's product-related activities. Previously, she served as deputy managing director at Christian Dior Couture.

According to company website, Ms Arnault was born on April 4, 1975. She graduated from EDHEC Business School in Lille, France, and the London School of Economics.

Ms Arnault began her career at consultancy firm McKinsey, where she worked for two years.

Ms Arnault joined the Executive Committee of Christian Dior Couture in 2001. She is a member of the LVMH Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee.