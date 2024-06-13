Delivery Driver In US Hurls Racist Slurs At Black Customers In Viral Video

Social media users couldn't believe the driver's blatant racism.

A Nashville DoorDash driver was fired after he was caught on doorbell footage hurling a racist slur at a Black customer. The customer Christina Derrica posted the clip of the incident on TikTok. In the footage, the delivery man drops her order on her front porch and says, "Here's your food, n****r."

However, the delivery driver completed his job. He took a photo of the food for proof of delivery, but then felt compelled to drop yet another n-word, as he walked away he said, "Chow down, n****r."

Ms Derrica's post soon went viral with over 3 million views on TikTok. She demanded DoorDash fire the man -- and they swiftly did just that, the New York Post reported.

Ms Derrica also shared a screenshot of the DoorDash email she received. A customer service representative assured that they were ready to assist if she wanted to report the incident to the police. It's unclear whether she's taken that step.

"I still have no idea who that man is but thank you [DoorDash]," she wrote.

TW ⚠️ — DOOR DASH DRIVER: “Here's your food, *N Word*…. Chow down, *N Word*…”



We're told by the poster this racist delivery was in HERMITAGE, TN and it happened Thursday. @DoorDash tells her he has been removed from the platform.



Original post: https://t.co/hVgEn5Gho7pic.twitter.com/9BVH0WuPHT — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) June 8, 2024

"We're horrified and appalled by this. Make no mistake - we have absolutely zero tolerance for racism," DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said in a statement to The Post. "This horrific incident violates both our policies and what we believe in. We have deactivated this Dasher account and reached out to the customer to offer our support."

Social media users couldn't believe the driver's blatant racism.

A user wrote, "The way I gasped."

Another user commented, "Some people have way too much hate in their hearts. Oh my god."

"The fact that I KNOW he had to see your Ring camera and still proceeded to say it twice is scary," a third wrote. "Be careful."

Others said that they were concerned about the woman's safety.

"I wouldn't feel safe eating the food," one commenter replied. "Sorry, you had to go through that!"

"Please just be careful in case he comes back that's so worrisome," one concerned person wrote.