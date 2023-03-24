Decoding 'Vibe Check', The Word Overused By Gen Z

In November 2019, the term "vibe check" gained popularity on social media.

There must be numerous instances where you must have heard that "vibes are not matching". The phrases "vibe" and "vibe check" are being exceedingly used by millennials and Gen Z nowadays. A paired display of emotional condition that, if it connects with the other person, passes the vibe check.

Since no one has been able to really decode the meaning of "vibe check" into a single explanation, it has many fluid meanings. A vibe check is described as a "spontaneous and usually random time where someone checks your vibe" in the description given by Urban Dictionary. It's meant to be a nice experience, similar to receiving a check-in from a friend. Therefore, a "vibe" can be a thought, a message or a connection between two individuals.

When a friend sends out negative energy by being downbeat, for instance, you may utilise the technique to confront them and determine what's wrong by performing a "vibe check".

In November 2019, the term "vibe check" gained popularity on social media as a method to comment on someone's mood, particularly via Twitter memes. Since then, Gen Z has started using it in their daily conversations.

According to The Guardian, the phrase got so popular that Google said that Maps will soon be able to use AI to do "vibe checks" on entire regions. The trip to Paris was used as an example - imagine having a robot "vibe-check" your area into nothingness. On February 11, the New York Times crossword puzzle had the nine-letter answer, "Emotional assessment of one's surroundings, in lingo." To everyone's surprise, "vibe check" was the response. However, the vibes reached their pinnacle in New York last year when Suraj Patel ran for Congress with the slogan "Change the Vibe" on his campaign posters.

It can be easily said that the contagiousness of "vibes" is partly due to the fact that everyone seems to understand what it means on some level.