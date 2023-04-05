Deadly Tick-Borne Encephalitis Virus Found In Several Parts Of The UK

The risk of tick-borne encephalitis virus is very low.

The tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) has been found in Britain, and the authorities have warned hikers and mountain bikers to protect themselves. A new risk assessment, published by a multi-agency, cross-government committee in the UK, has informed the general public about it.

According to a release by the British government, there have been three cases of probable or confirmed tick-borne encephalitis acquired in England since 2019, including one linked to the Yorkshire area in 2022. This case in 2022 is the first confirmed case in England. The virus has also been detected previously in Hampshire, Dorset, and the Norfolk and Suffolk border areas, but may also be present elsewhere as the tick species that carries the virus is widespread in the UK.

Investigations examining the cause of the virus's increased prevalence in ticks in recent years are ongoing, but several variables are probably responsible for it.

Dr. Meera Chand, deputy director at the UK Health Security Agency, told the BBC that it was "very uncommon in the UK" and the risk to the general population was "very low".

But she said the public should take steps to avoid being bitten by ticks when outdoors in moorlands and woodlands, and remember to check for ticks and remove them promptly.

What is this tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV)?

The tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) is a virus carried by ticks and is common in many parts of the world, including many countries in Europe. It causes a range of diseases, from completely asymptomatic infection to mild flu-like illness to severe infection in the central nervous system such as meningitis or encephalitis. Symptoms of this are similar to those of other causes of meningitis and can include a high fever with headache, neck stiffness, confusion, or reduced consciousness.