David McCallum, 'The Man From UNCLE' And 'NCIS' Star, Dies At 90

Mr McCallum's family called him a "true renaissance man".

British actor David McCallum who played a secret agent in the 1960s spy drama 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' has died at the age of 90. According to the BBC, Mr McCallum died of natural causes in New York on Monday. He was recently known for playing a pathologist on the hit CBS TV programme 'NCIS'.

"David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the countless hours on film and television that will never go away," CBS said in a statement.

"We will miss his warmth and endearing sense of humor that lit up any room or soundstage he stepped onto, as well as the brilliant stories he often shared from a life well-lived. Our hearts go out to his wife Katherine and his entire family, and all those who knew and loved David," it added.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of David McCallum and privileged that CBS was his home for so many years. David was a gifted actor and author, and beloved by many around the world. He led an incredible life, and his legacy will forever live on through his family and the… pic.twitter.com/1UgOz7pQ8g — The NCISverse (@ncisverse) September 25, 2023

According to the BBC, Mr McCallum is famously known for his role in 'The Man From U.N.C.L.E.' - in which he played a Russian agent. The series ended in 1968 and he received several Emmy and Golden Globe nominations for playing the role of Illya Kuryakin on the show.

Mr McCallum also starred in films including 'The Great Escape', 'The Greatest Story Ever Told' and 'A Night To Remember'. He guest starred on TV series 'Perry Mason' and 'The Outer Limits'. He also appeared on more than 450 episodes of 'NCIS' as Ducky, an autopsy expert.

Also Read | WWE Legend Hulk Hogan, 70, Gets Married For The Third Time To 45-Year-Old Sky Daily

In a statement, his family called Mr McCallum a "true renaissance man". "He was the kindest, coolest, most patient and loving father. He always put family before self," his son Peter McCallum said, according to the BBC.

"He was fascinated by science and culture and would turn those passions into knowledge. For example, he was capable of conducting a symphony orchestra and (if needed) could actually perform an autopsy, based on his decades-long studies for his role on NCIS," Peter McCallum added.

Mr McCallum was born in Glasgow. His parents were classical musicians. The NCIS star initially pursued a career in music before finding work as an actor, the outlet reported.