'Daddy Loves You': Cristiano Ronaldo's Beautiful Message On Daughter's First Birthday

The couple welcomed Bella into the world on April 18, 2022.

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo recently celebrated his daughter Bella's first birthday. The Portuguese icon shared a heartfelt message on his daughter's first birthday.

In the picture, Ronaldo is seen holding Bella in his arms, with a big smile on his face. While expressing his joy and love for his daughter, the athlete wrote, "Happy first year of life my love. Daddy loves you very much."

However, the couple lost Bella's twin sibling during birth. Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced that their newborn baby son has died. Ronaldo revealed in a social media post last October that the couple were expecting twins.

In a post released on the Manchester United forward's Twitter account, they confirmed the birth of a baby girl. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," Ronaldo and Rodriguez said in a jointly-signed statement.

Ronaldo's family stays in Riyadh after he moved to Al Nassr in January. The 38-year-old has been thriving in Saudi Arabia.