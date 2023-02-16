Cricketer Washington Sundar's Hilarious Video On 'Gabba' Goes Viral

Washington Sundar made his Test debut at the Gabba Cricket Stadium.

Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar's one belief crumbled to dust today when he got to know that he is not the person his mother always thinks about. The famous cricketer posted a video to Instagram in which he can be seen thinking that his "mother always thinks about him," but a subsequent scene in the film reveals that his mother actually devoted more affection to his favourite dog, "Gabba."

Watch the video here:

The hilarious video was an instant hit, garnering more than 35,000 views on Instagram within an hour of its posting.

Washington Sundar made his debut in 2021 against Australia at the Brisbane Cricket Ground, commonly known as the Gabba. The cricketer named his dog after the cricket ground in a fascinating fashion.

In the year 2021, the cricketer introduced his pet dog to the world on Twitter in a post that drew flak from several social media users, especially Australian fans on the social media platforms.

He shared a photo with a caption, which read: "Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba!"

Love is a four-legged word. World, meet Gabba! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/I1O76Jm63o — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 3, 2021



Sundar was a standout on India's successful Test tour of Australia in 2021, when an injury-riddled India had to rely on their reserves to defeat the Australians.