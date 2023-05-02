'Coming Soon': Elon Musk Confirms Separate Feed For Videos On Twitter

Elon Musk confirmed the news in a tweet on Tuesday. (AFP File Photo)

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform will soon launch a separate feed for videos on people's profile. The billionaire was responding to a tweet suggesting Twitter should look into starting this vertical, which will be available on a user's Home feed. Many users have welcomed the change, saying it will give them a chance to switch between "politics, business, and pleasure". This will be the latest change in Twitter that has undergone massive tweaks since Mr Musk took over on November last year.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Twitter handle Tesla Owners Silicon Valley said, "Twitter should include a separate feed for videos only especially for people's profiles. Otherwise it gets lost."

"Coming soon," replied Mr Musk. His tweet immediately started gaining traction with users posting many other suggestions for the platform.

Coming soon — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2023

"That will be great," commented one user. "Thanks for listening us, Elon!" tweeted another.

Others asked if Mr Musk also plan to introduce other changes, especially for creators.

"When can creators monetize threads via ad placement below their thread?" one of the users asked. "Can we also have bigger group chats Elon?" read another question posted by a user.

A few days ago, New York Times reported that Mr Musk reduced the parental leave policy of the company from 20 weeks to just 14 days.

The change will affect employees who work in those states in the US that do not have a paid leave policy.

Before this, Twitter purged all the legacy blue checkmarks making it mandatory for users to subscribe to its Twitter Blue to get the coveted tick mark.

Mr Musk also launched the Twitter Creator Subscription programme to allow content creators to sell their exclusive content for a price.