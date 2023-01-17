Comedian Vir Das Forgets His Jacket In New York Hotel, Asks Fans To Claim It

The jacket's tag indicated that it was medium in size.

Comedian Vir Das recently left his jacket at a hotel in New York City and asked his fans and college students in the city to claim it. He posted a photo of himself wearing a Zara jacket on Instagram and claimed to have left it at the Soho Grand Hotel in New York. He also mentioned that the jacket was only a week old and he did not require it as he was going home, which has a warm temperature. The comedian shared his luggage tag which could be shown to the hotel's doorman. The jacket's tag indicated that it was medium in size.

He took to the social media platform and shared a picture of himself wearing the jacket and wrote, "Hey College Kids in NYC. I'm headed home where it's warm. If you're looking for a warm jacket for the winter. I've left this Zara jacket at the Soho Grand Hotel and shared the luggage tag here. It's only a week old. Show the tag to the doormen downstairs. Send me message once you've claimed it so I can delete this post. Hope you find it!"

Many people commented on the post. A user said, "Would have gladly picked it up if you were in it still." "Hats Off To The Generous Act," added another person.

Mr Das shared an update and said that the jacket was picked up within half an hour by a New York based photographer Sojin. "UPDATE. THE JACKET WAS PICKED UP IN UNDER HALF AN HOUR BY @7heavensnyc ENJOY!," he wrote.

He shared a photo of himself wearing the jacket and thanked the comedian. "Thanks for being generous @virdas. Jacket is so nice."

The photographer added that it will be such a "cool story" to tell people. He continued on Instagram, "I will keep this act of kindness in my memory for my wealthy days."