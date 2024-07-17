Comedian Pokes Fun At Zomato's Platform Fees, CEO Deepinder Goyal's Reaction Is Viral

Ms Sachdeva began her performance by thanking CEO Deepinder Goyal for the opportunity

To celebrate its 16th anniversary, Zomato organised a unique event-a roast where staff and executives were subjected to a barrage of jokes from comedians. The lively session featured participation from Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal and Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, along with numerous employees.

The centrepiece of the roast was comedian Swati Sachdeva, who humorously critiqued Zomato's recent changes, including the increase in platform fees from Rs 5 to Rs 6 and the reduction of the free delivery radius from 10 km to 7 km, which has sparked discontent among many customers.

Ms Sachdeva began her performance by thanking CEO Deepinder Goyal for the opportunity, jokingly adding, "Now I just hope you don't charge a platform fee for this too." Her remark elicited laughter from the room.

She went on to humorously critique Zomato's surge charges during rainy weather, pointing out the inconsistency of these fees even on clear days. "Your product managers run to the terrace to check if there are clouds and apply rain surge," she added.

Shifting her focus to Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa, Ms Sachdeva humorously questioned the rationale behind the handling charge for grocery orders. "If someone is delivering groceries, handling them is part of the job," she quipped, drawing sheepish laughter from the audience. Deepinder Goyal was notably seen laughing heartily at the joke.

The event also featured seasoned comedians such as Gaurav Kapoor and Samay Raina, who added to the fun, making the roast a memorable highlight of Zomato's birthday celebrations.

In addition to the roast, Zomato celebrated its 16th anniversary with a full-page advertisement in a prominent newspaper. Styled like a political pamphlet, the ad received widespread acclaim for its creativity.

