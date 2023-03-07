Comedian Pete Davidson And Girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders Crash Car Into House After Driving At 'High Speed'

An investigating into the incident is ongoing.

Comedian Pete Davidson and his actress girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were involved in a car accident on Saturday, in which the car they were in ran into the side of a house in Beverly Hills, California.

According to TMZ, Mr Davidson was behind the wheel of a Mercedes "driving at a high rate of speed" when he lost control of the car and jumped a curb. He ran down a fire hydrant and skidded across the front lawn before slamming into the corner of the house, the cops told the outlet.

Beverly Hills police also confirmed to the New York Post that the car crash occurred and damaged city property - the fire hydrant. The officials said that no drugs or alcohol were involved and that no one was injured in the wreck. They refused to provide any further details as an investigation is still ongoing into the incident.

Notably, Mr Davidson and Ms Wonders first sparked dating rumours in December when they attended a New York Rangers game together. They fueled their dating rumours when they stepped out hand in hand at Universal Studios Hollywood in January. More recently, the two were spotted together in Hawaii earlier this month, the Post reported.

The couple starred in 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' together and now Ms Wonders will also be appearing in Mr Davidson's upcoming Peacock series, 'Bupkis'.

Meanwhile, the 29-year-old comedian was most recently linked to American model Emily Ratajkowski, however, they reportedly split after two months of dating. Prior to that, Mr Davidson split from reality-star-turned-entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in August 2022 after nine months of dating, People magazine reported.