Co-Founder Turns Salesman And Convinces Man To Spend Rs 20,000 In 15 Minutes. Read Viral Story

A man who entered a store in Gurugram in search of one office bag ended up buying multiple bags for Rs 20,000 in just 15 minutes, all thanks to a persuasive salesperson who surprisingly turned out to be a co-founder of the company. Taking to LinkedIn, Pranay Loya shared about his encounter with Pankaj Garg, the co-founder of DailyObjects, a prominent Indian tech accessories and lifestyle brand. In his post, he revealed that he entered the DailyObjects store at Cyberhub to buy a simple office bag. However, little did he know that the salesman assisting him was not an ordinary employee but the co-founder of the company.

"A salesman convinced me to spend Rs 20,000 in just 15 minutes! As I entered the store in Cyberhub, Gurgaon, searching for an office bag, I couldn't help but notice the salesman's dedication. Jokingly, I said, 'Aap ye product toh aise bech rahe ho jaise apki company hai!' (You are selling products as if it is your company). Until one of the guys pointed out that the salesman was no ordinary employee," Mr Pranay said.

Mr Pranay revealed that the salesman was "Pankaj Garg, the co-founder of DailyObjects, an Indian tech accessories and lifestyle brand with over Rs 100 crore in annual revenue". "It was a bit awkward," he wrote.

But despite the awkward realisation, Mr Pranay said that the co-founder continued to showcase various products with genuine enthusiasm, revealing some fascinating aspects of his entrepreneurial journey. "During the conversation, he told me that: He has traveled all across India and over 25+ countries to get trends & design inspiration. Collaborated with over 500+ craftsmen. Served over 2.5+ million customers," Mr Pranay wrote.

"The passion to sell, the hunger to grow, and the vision to be the best could be seen in his eyes," the LinkedIn user said.

Further, he revealed that while leaving the store with a Rs 20,000 bill and multiple bags, he reflected on more than just a purchase. "Unwavering passion and commitment had turned a routine shopping trip into a memorable encounter with entrepreneurship. I love being in Gurgaon. You bump into celebrities and startup founders randomly at unexpected places!" Mr Pranay concluded his post.

Shared just three days back, Mr Pranay's post has gone viral on social media. It has accumulated numerous likes and comments. Social media users were quite impressed with the story.

"I love DailyObjects. I've received so many compliments for my bag & I don't know what is with their products, you just can't stop buying after one or two," wrote one user. "Founder knows the value of customers," expressed another.