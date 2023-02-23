Citigroup Raises CEO Jane Fraser's Salary To $24.5 Million

Ms Fraser's total pay in 2021 was $22.5 million.

While Chiefs at other big banks, including Goldman and Morgan Stanley, took a pay cut, Citigroup Inc paid Chief Executive Jane Fraser $24.5 million for 2022, up 9 per cent from the prior year, reported Wall Street Journal.

Ms Fraser's pay rise has made her the only big US bank boss to receive a bump amid a challenging year for the industry.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, Citi said Fraser's pay consisted of a $1.5mn base salary and a $23mn bonus paid in a mix of cash, deferred stock and performance share units. The bank paid Fraser $22.5mn for her work in 2021, when she took over as CEO at the end of February, replacing Mike Corbat, reported Financial Times.

"Notwithstanding challenging macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, under Ms Fraser's leadership Citi made solid progress on each of our priorities, and the compensation committee recognises the strategic direction that took shape during 2022," Citi said in its filing.

Her pay is still below the $34.5 million of JPMorgan & Chase Co's JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon, and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) CEO James Gorman's $31.5 million, according to Reuters data.

Citigroup said on Tuesday it provides regulators with its plans and progress on remediation efforts on an ongoing basis and is working constructively with the regulators to take their feedback.