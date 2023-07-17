Christopher Nolan On Why He Cast His Daughter In 'Oppenheimer' As Girl Who Gets Blown Up

The filmmaker's daughter will be seen in a cameo in the film.

Acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan who is awaiting the release of his film 'Oppenheimer' in a recent interview with the Telegraph explained his decision to cast his eldest daughter, Flora, in a shocking role. The filmmaker's daughter will be seen in a cameo in the film.

He told the media outlet, "We needed someone to do that small part of a somewhat experimental and spontaneous sequence," he added, "So it was wonderful to just have her sort of roll with it."

Mr Nolan's daughter has been credited on IMDB as "Burn Victim" for her work on Oppenheimer.

The director of the Dark Knight trilogy, Interstellar and Dunkirk shared that his four children and his wife Emma Thomas came to spend a week on the set of his forthcoming film. And one morning he asked Flora if she might like to step into a still-vacant role: that of a nameless young woman who appears to the title character in a hellish, conscience-pricking vision, in which the flesh is flayed from her face by a piercing white light, Telegraph reported.

While talking about Flora's role, he said, "I hope you're not going to make me sound like Michael Powell on Peeping Tom." The filmmaker was referring to a 1960 film in which Mr Powell directed his nine-year-old son as the child version of a serial killer.

He added, "But yes, I mean, gosh, you're not wrong. Truthfully, I try not to analyze my own intentions. But the point is that if you create the ultimate destructive power it will also destroy those who are near and dear to you. So I suppose this was my way of expressing that in what, to me, were the strongest possible terms."

Mr Nolan's daughter was also part of "Interstellar".

The movie is based on the scientist J Robert Oppenheimer, who led the Manhattan Project, which was an effort to create an atomic bomb during World War II. The movie stars Mr Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt and Florence Pugh.