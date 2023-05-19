Chinese Nobel Laureate Mo Yan Used ChatGPT To Write A Speech: Report

Mo Yan won the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012.

At a time when experts worry that the use of artificial intelligence may intensify a number of negative effects on the originality of creating content, Chinese Nobel laureate Mo Yan shocked the crowd at an event when he revealed that he had used ChatGPT to write a speech praising fellow author Yu Hua, according to the South China Morning Post.

Mo Yan, who is known for novels such as Red Sorghum, The Garlic Ballads, and The Republic of Wine, presented a book award to Yu at the Shanghai Dance Centre during the 65th anniversary celebration of Shouhuo magazine and said, "A few days ago, I was supposed to write a commendation for him as per tradition, but I struggled for several days and couldn't come up with anything. So I asked a doctoral student to help me by using ChatGPT."

"In an instant, (ChatGPT) generated over a thousand words of Shakespearean-style praise," Mr Mo said.

The South China Morning Post claims that when the audience learned that the Nobel Prize winner had written his speech using artificial intelligence, there was a "audible gasp" from the crowd.

One Weibo user responded to the event by saying, "Someone may call the police."

Mo is a novelist and short story writer from China. He received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2012 for his contributions as a writer.

Meanwhile, the CEO of OpenAI, the startup behind ChatGPT, told a Senate panel on May 16 that the use of artificial intelligence to interfere with election integrity is a "significant area of concern", adding that it needs regulation.

"I am nervous about it," CEO Sam Altman said about elections and AI, adding that rules and guidelines are needed.

For months, companies large and small have raced to bring increasingly versatile AI to market, throwing endless data and billions of dollars at the challenge. Some critics fear the technology will exacerbate societal harms, among them prejudice and misinformation, while others warn AI could end humanity itself.