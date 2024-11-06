Chinese Man Reunites With Family After 34 Years, Separates Again Over Money Row

Yu when he met his biological mother last year.

In a surprising turn of events, a Chinese man who was reunited with his family after 34 years has decided to cut ties after one year. Yu Baobao, 37, took to his social media handles to announce the tragic breakdown in ties to his 326,000 followers due to money-related issues, according to SCMP. Yu was known as Li Qiang for 34 years until he found his birth family and discovered his real name in September last year. He was abducted from his grandparents' home in the Sichuan province when he was only two years old and sold to a rich family in central China's Henan province by human traffickers.

The family did not treat him well and often raised hands on him. They told Yu he was adopted when he was five and dispatched him to another family when he was 11. However, Yu left the family and became a nomad. After turning 19, he travelled to Shanghai and Beijing for work and settled as a delivery rider in the capital city.

Yu told Chinese newspaper Dahe Daily that he never stopped looking for his birth family, so when the police informed him about the DNA match, his first wish was to "have a good nap" on his mother's lap.

Yu's reunion story quickly went viral and netizens urged him to start e-commerce live streaming online to make some money and support his divorced birth parents and the two younger brothers. The streaming business turned profitable and Yu decided to share a total of 60 per cent of his total earnings under pressure from the family.

'Problems arise'

However, problems soon arose as Yu alleged that he was not receiving his fair share of earnings despite sharing the right amount of money. The brothers told Yu that they were doing him a "favour" by accepting him into the family. He also alleged that one of the siblings even threatened to beat him while calling him the adoptive name.

Despite the fairy tale reunion, Yu said he felt disappointed after realising that his mother was biased towards her other two sons and continued to use him for money. He has now scrubbed all joint content featuring his family on social media while the brothers have also removed any reference.

Yu said he wanted to save money and use it to find the human traffickers, who had brought misery to his life and bring them to justice.