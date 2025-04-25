Chinese Man Buys Rs 1.8 Crore Car For Taxi Business, Claims To Earn Rs 59,000 From Single Trip

A 30-year-old Chinese man has caught the internet's attention for using a Mercedes-Maybach as a ride-hailing vehicle. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the man, surnamed Yuan, revealed that he spent $210,000 (approximately Rs 1.8 crore) on his luxury car and earns more than $700 (nearly Rs 59,000) from a single trip. He runs a social media account titled "Old Yuan Drives a Maybach for Ride-Hailing", where he regularly shares his daily experiences. His unique profession has attracted nearly 120,000 followers online.

According to SCMP, Yuan is originally from Henan province in northern China. He has been driving luxury ride-hailing cars in Beijing since 2019. In November last year, he bought the Maybach for $210,000 and began documenting his journey to "break even".

In one of the videos shared in April, the 30-year-old revealed that he started his workday early morning and secured a client for a full-day booking, earning $550 (approximately Rs 46,000) in just one day. "Let's go! Driving a luxury Maybach ride-hailing car is not only my job but also my livelihood. Currently, the Maybach model can only be specifically ordered for ride-hailing in Beijing and Shanghai," he said in the clip. "It is uncertain when it will be available in other cities, so please watch rationally," he added.

Speaking to Haibao News, Yuan then revealed that he made a down payment of $93,000 (nearly Rs 79 lakh), of which $68,000 (Rs 58 lakh) came from his savings made over the past six years in the ride-hailing industry. The remaining amount was covered through a five-year loan, with monthly repayments of $2,000 (Rs 1.7 lakh).

Yuan said that his ride-hailing service prioritises quality over quantity, catering to high-end, pre-booked clients. He shared that he completes an average of 40 orders per month, with a single trip sometimes earning more than $700. Despite expenses, he claims to save nearly 10,000 yuan ( Rs 1.1 lakh) every month while maintaining a relaxed lifestyle.

"My monthly fuel costs are about 3,000 yuan. I spend another 2,000 to 3,000 yuan on food, and rent is 4,500 yuan. I still have some savings left. The best part is that I get to drive a Maybach at only 30 and still save close to 10,000 yuan a month," Yuan said.

Yuan's story has sparked a lively discussion online. "So is he rich or not? If he is rich, why is he still doing ride-hailing? If he is not, how is he driving a Maybach?" asked one user.

"I just checked the fares for an S-class Mercedes, 5.5km costs nearly 300 yuan (US$40). Who on earth is hailing a Maybach? I am not sure I will ever get to ride one in this lifetime," said another.