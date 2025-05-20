Chinese Doctor Advises Women To Look At Muscular Men For Mood Boost, Internet Calls It "Eye Candy Therapy"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A Chinese doctor suggests women boost mood by looking at muscular men. Dr. He Zhenye shared this advice in a viral video on social media. He recommends visual pleasure to alleviate stress for women with low energy.

A Chinese doctor has sparked laughter online after suggesting that women who lack energy or suffer from blood deficiencies should look at muscular men to boost their mood and relieve stress. According to the South China Morning Post, the lighthearted advice comes from He Zhenye, a gynaecologist at Huazhong University of Science and Technology Xiehe Shenzhen Hospital. In a video going viral on Chinese social media, he publicly recommended that "women should look at muscular men more often to relieve stress".

According to SCMP, Dr He has over 133,000 followers on a popular Chinese platform, where he regularly shares professional insights on women's health and gynaecological care. His profile states that he specialises in the standardised diagnosis and treatment of common benign gynaecological conditions and gynaecological tumours.

In his recent video, Dr He explained that women with vital energy and blood deficiencies frequently experience low moods and high stress levels. So, to help regulate the physical and mental state of such women, he recommended using "visual pleasure" as a remedy.

His advice includes reducing emotional strain through "avoiding excessive romantic relationships" and increasing positive visual stimulation by "looking at more muscular men".

According to the outlet, Dr He explained that doing so can simulate dopamine production in the brain, which helps alleviate stress and lift a person's mood. "Avoid falling in love too often. Watch more muscular men instead," he said in the clip.

"When your qi (vital energy) and blood are deficient, you are often too lethargic, too tired to talk, and your skin may look dull. You might also experience dizziness and insomnia. That does not bring the right conditions for romance. However, watching muscular men makes things different. Seeing something beautiful activates the brain's reward system and releases dopamine, making us feel happier," Dr He said.

Further, he explained that several studies have shown visual pleasure can boost mood and reduce stress, especially for women struggling with poor sleep or fatigue from overwork. "So, ladies with qi and blood deficiency, scroll freely and enjoy. Relax your mind and restore your energy. For your health, indulge a little!" he said.

The gynaecologist has triggered laughter and supportive comments online with his unconventional advice. While some agreed with the doctor's unconventional advice, others suggested that images of muscular men may evoke vitality and strength, and provide a psychological boost.

"We need less emotional burnout and more eye candy! His suggestion should be part of every modern women's wellness guide!'" wrote one user. "This doctor gets it! Visual enjoyment plus emotional uplift equals 'eye candy therapy', I am all in," commented another.