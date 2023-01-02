Chinese Couple Who Met On Blind Date, Gets Married After Being Stuck In 10-Day Lockdown

The couple got married at a Shenzhen registry office on December 26. (Representational Image)

A love story of a Chinese couple is going viral on social media. The couple got married four months after their first blind date and then got stuck together in a 10-day Covid-19 lockdown.

The unidentified couple decided to tie the knot after they realised that they couldn't bear to be apart from each other after the lockdown ended, a local news channel reported.

In August, the man travelled from Shenzhen to the woman's home in Sanya, Hainan province, southern China, for a blind date, South China Morning Post reported. Due to the sudden outbreak of Covid-19 followed by the lockdown, the couple had to spend the next 10 days together in the woman's home in Sanya. The couple spent a lot of time together and discovered that they were alumni of the same school and had met each other two years ago.

A video of the couple enjoying a meal together is going viral on China's social media platform. The video shows the man cooking in the kitchen and the couple enjoying meals while talking and laughing. Later, the man is shown hugging his partner as they watch television.

After spending 10 days together, the couple confessed their feelings for each other have grown stronger. SCMP reported that the woman said that she felt an overwhelming sense of loss when they parted ways at the end of the quarantine.

The couple tried a long-distance relationship but the woman said that she couldn't bear being away from the man and soon she moved to Shenzhen to live with him in October.

Commenting on the viral video, a user wrote, "Be careful with the oil from that burning pan. You'd better stay away from me."

The couple got married at a Shenzhen registry office on December 26.

The internet was captivated by the love story. A user wrote, "Its fate that they met." Another user wrote, "A very sweet love story."