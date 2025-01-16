Chinese Billionaire Gifts Cash To Hometown Villagers As Thank You For Funding His Education Years Ago

In a heartwarming gesture, Richard Liu Qiangdong, the billionaire founder and former CEO of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, has moved the residents of his hometown by announcing that he would distribute gifts to them, ahead of the Chinese New Year. According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), his generous gesture includes a significant cash gift of 10,000 yuan (approximately $1,400) to each villager aged 60 and above, as well as a variety of gifts such as food, clothes and home appliances for every household, worth thousands of yuan in total.

Born into a family struggling financially in Guangming village, Mr Richard's journey to success was paved by the collective support of his fellow villagers. According to SCMP, in the early 1990s, when Mr Richad left for Beijing to pursue his higher education at China Renmin University, the villagers rallied together, pooling their resources to fund his tuition fees. Their combined contribution included 500 yuan ($70) and 76 eggs.

This kindness left a lasting impression on Mr Richard. So, upon achieving success, he returned to his village in 2016 and began his gift-giving tradition. He reportedly gifted each elderly villager a substantial sum and sent gifts worth thousands of yuan to each family, including food, clothes and home appliances.

This year, Mr Richard continued his philanthropic efforts. His team asked the villagers to submit their household registry and identity documents to ensure the smooth distribution of gifts.

Overwhelmed by his generous gesture, the villagers expressed their deep appreciation, acknowledging that no one had ever shown such kindness towards them. "Liu came last year, too, bringing down jackets and food. He's always been thoughtful, and we are truly grateful," said Xu, a local farmer.

Another 71-year-old villager reflected on the billionaire's ongoing support, saying, "Even if he doesn't give us presents in the future, we will always remember what he's done for us. He has worked hard for his success, and we're thankful for his contributions."

Mr Richard has also acknowledged the crucial role his village played in his education and success, emphasising that their support was instrumental in his journey. "My fellow men's help is the starting point for me to step towards the world," he once recalled.

Mr Richard's philanthropic efforts have been well-received on social media as well, with many applauding his generosity and character. "He is a businessman with a conscience," one observer wrote, while another commented, "His real help is more meaningful than any words could convey."

According to the Hurun Global Rich List released in April of last year, Richard Liu Qiangdong's net worth was 49.5 billion yuan ($6.8 billion), placing him 427th in the list of global tycoons.