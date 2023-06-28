Chef Suresh Pillai Shares The Reason Why His Flagship Restaurants Are Named After Him. Read His Post

Suresh Pillai revealed that the answer lies in the dream of a 30-year-old!

Suresh Pillai, a well-known celebrity chef, is known for introducing the world to the rich cuisine of Kerala. Chef Pillai runs multiple restaurants and has a huge fan following on social media. In his recent post, Chef Pillai shared why his flagship restaurants were named after him.

He revealed that the answer lies in the dream of a 30-year-old! He added, "I think the year was 2005. While working in London, I was living paycheck to paycheck and couldn't really afford any extravagant expenses - movies, fancy restaurants, branded shirts - all of this was out of the question."

In his lengthy post, he further talked about his idol, "Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester' Alain Ducasse, my idol, for people who don't know him, is a legend in the culinary circles. He currently has the second most Michelin Stars under his belt - with 21!"

The chef shared that Ducasse's flagship restaurant was at 'The Dorchester', an iconic 5-star luxury hotel in London and to have a restaurant at this property was in itself a massive feat - but naming it after yourself? That is the stuff of dreams!

In the lengthy tweet, he reminisced about the countless nights he stood outside Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, reading the 7-course tasting menu. with food I could only dream of making - and with a hefty price of 250 pounds per person - I couldn't afford it too, clearly!"

He said that he still went to the restaurant to soak it all in and to fuel his dream- "to manifest it."

He added, "Last year, I finally got to visit The Dorchester and dine from the place that started it all. As chance would have it, this happened almost at the first anniversary of Restaurant Chef Pillai."

He concluded, "No dream is too high, no goal too hard. Back yourself up, and get to it - trust me, it's worth it!"

Earlier, Chef Pillai shared his story along with a throwback photo of himself that showed him as a catering boy at some event.

In the lengthy tweet, he reminisced about his childhood and talked about how he was always destined to become a ''businessman."