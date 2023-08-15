Celebrity Chef Shares How Family Of Staff Member Was Rescued From Violence-Hit Manipur. Read His Post

With over 20,000 likes, several internet users praised the chef for his sweet gesture.

Celebrity chef Suresh Pillai recently shared a heartwarming incident where his team helped in relocating the family members of one of their employees from conflict-ridden Manipur to Kerala.

Taking to Instagram, Mr Pillai shared that a few weeks ago the "General Manager at RCP Kochi noticed that Susmitha, one of our service staff looked unnaturally gloomy during service. Unnatural because within 7 months of her joining the team, she had excelled at her job and even won the 'Best Employee' award thrice already!".

When the manager asked Ms Sushmitha about her low demeanour, she revealed she worries about her mother and sister who are stuck in conflict-ridden Manipur. She explained that her family depends on her income and the dire circumstances of her home were worrying her.

Upon learning Ms Sushmitha's plight, Mr Pillai revealed that he and his team took immediate action to bring her mother and sister to Kochi and help with their accommodation.

"A few days later, Mrs. Ibemcha Devi and Ms. Sarfi Devi joined Susmitha at Kochi- and after settling down, we asked them to come in for an interview," Mr Pillai revealed on Instagram. "They only knew Manipuri and weren't comfortable with Hindi or English - but they weren't ready to sit idly at home and wanted to help in some way possible," he said.

Also Read | Pak Career Mentor Gets Slammed For Post On Working Women, "Family Emergencies"

According to the post, both of them eventually joined the RCP Kitchen in Kochi. While Ms Sushmitha's sister was appointed as a trainee chef, her mother joined as an assistant in helping staff.

"Within a couple of weeks, they learnt everything about their jobs and picked this up with such pace, much to all our surprise! Now, the family is happily living and working together," Mr Pillai said.

The celebrity chef shared the post just a day back and since then his heartwarming tale has caught the attention of many on social media. With over 20,000 likes, several internet users praised the chef for his sweet gesture.

"This is what makes you special, sir. More than a master of taste buds, a winner of hearts," wrote one user. "#leaders are those who make an impact in another person's life," said another.

A third user commented, "This made me sigh n smile at the same time. More power to you @chef_pillai!"

"Only a person with the purest of heart can think about others and their happiness. You are the best @chef_pillai," added fourth.