Chef Releases 20 Cockroaches In Pub Kitchen After Argument With Boss Over Pay

In an act of revenge, a restaurant chef in the UK released 20 cockroaches into the kitchen of the pub he used to work at following a dispute with his former boss. According to a BBC report, Tom Williams, 25, resigned from his job at the Royal William IV pub in Lincoln over a holiday pay disagreement on October 11, 2022. Just two days later, he was caught on CCTV footage releasing a 'cockroach bomb' into the kitchen. The disgruntled employee had actually sent a threat to the restaurant before that, saying he would do so.

Staff immediately closed the pub due to health and safety reasons and called environmental health officials and pest control. As a result, the pub lost about 22,000 Pounds (Rs 22,25,410) for a deep clean.

According to court proceedings, the 25-year-old chef entered the premises and released at least 20 non-native species of cockroaches that are ''used to feed snakes and tarantulas.'' The prosecutor David Eager also read a statement from the pub's owner in the court.

"The effect it has had on staff and families is large. It isn't just the finances of the company, it was how the rest of the Royal William team, particularly the kitchen team, are upset with what happened. They were depressed that someone who they worked alongside would be so callous towards them," the statement read.

The statement also added that William's actions heavily impacted the members of staff, as they had to stay late continuously cleaning the kitchen. Mr Williams, who was due to stand trial on November 21, didn't even turn up at the court.

The chef was eventually given a 17-month prison sentence suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to a charge of burglary with intent to cause criminal damage and failing to surrender for his trial. The court also ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid community work.

Judge Catarina Sjolin Knight told the man during sentencing, "One of the messages threatened to 'cockroach bomb the pub'. That is exactly what you did. This was revenge, you were targeting them. You are very immature despite your age. Your son and society, in general, could benefit from you growing up.