Cheems, One Of The Most Viral Dogs On Internet, Dies

Cheems, the shiba inu dog who inspired several memes on social media, died on August 18, its owners said in an Instagram post. The famous canine, known as Balltze, was suffering from cancer, fell asleep during his last thoracentesis surgery and "never woke up".

"Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8. He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now," the owners wrote in the post along with several pictures of the dog.

The post added, "Don't be sad, please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world. A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed."

According to the dog's website made by its owner, Balltze shot to fame in 2017, when its pictures went viral. Immediately, internet users commented that the pup resembled cheese and that's how it developed as his "meme stage name".

"On 2017 Sept 4, I was sitting casually just like any other days, laying my back on marble steps and snap snap my mom took my photos and uploaded it online. Instagram user Josh comments about my post: "I don't know who this guy is but he looks like Cheese." And that's how the start of my meme fame, later it developed to my meme stage name - Cheems / Cheemsburger, one of my best known meme appearance is 'Swole Doge vs. Cheems'," the website mentions.

Balltze was aged 12 and was living in Hong Kong with its owner Kathy. She adopted it when it was just one and believed that Cheems was very photogenic. According to the website, Kathy used to upload pictures of shiba inu's "daily mood" and "cuteness". Cheems' popularity increased when an awkward photo of the dog became an iconic meme, used mostly used to express discomfort or weakness in specific situations.

Internet users expressed their grief after learning about the death of the popular meme dog. "RIP buddy you brought a lot of people happiness," said a user.

A second person added, "He is a legend of the Internet world, a meme founder and now, he is immortal. Rest in love sweet Ball Ball, you were and are loved by billions all over the world."

"I was introduced to this legend through a meme trend. It's hard to hear about his passing a few years later. He helped many people get through 2020 and so on. His meme trend will live on to honour his life and the joy he gave everyone through these memes. Sleep well king, you will be missed," commented a third person.

"Rest easy, King. You did very well. Grateful for all times your round smiling face provided us joy and comfort. You will be dearly missed. Take care, Ball Ball parents," added another person.