Charles Bonnet Syndrome: 5 Facts On Condition That Causes Hallucinations

The NHS said that Charles Bonnet Syndrome can occur if a person has lost a lot of his/her sight. It's not caused by a mental health problem or dementia. The eye's retina converts light into a visual message for the brain. when a person is not able to do this, it can result into CBS.

The hallucinations can be simple, like bright-coloured patterns like shapes or lines that show up over everything you see. These can also be people, animals, objects or places, as per the NHS. The images can be moving or still, in black and white or colour and last for a few minutes or several hours.

The health agency clarifies that hallucinations are the only things a CBS patient sees. They do not hear, smell or feel things that are not there.

The NHS said that there's currently no cure for Charles Bonnet Syndrome, but over time the hallucinations usually happen less often. The doctors can suggest therapy to help with hallucinations.