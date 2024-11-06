Chanel's CEO Leena Nair On Power Of Compassion: 'Everyone's Voice Matters'

Mr Nair also expressed that compassionate, empathetic leaders remain rare in the business world.

In a recent interview with Stanford Graduate School of Business's "View From The Top," Chanel Global CEO Leena Nair discussed her approach to compassionate leadership, emphasizing her commitment to kindness and empathy, traits she believes are often lacking in many leaders.

Mr Nair expressed the importance of handling even difficult decisions with compassion. "I truly believe in benevolence, kindness, compassion, and empathy," she said.

"You have to do tough things in business, but doing them compassionately is very important to me. It's about doing it properly, keeping the person in mind."

Highlighting her dedication to inclusive dialogue, Mr Nair said she prioritises listening to every voice in the room. "If I'm in a meeting, I want to listen to every voice because I truly believe in collective intelligence. Everyone's voice matters, not just the ones who speak loudly. Diverse perspectives are important to me. I respect what each person brings-their values, beliefs, and individuality," she explained.

Mr Nair also observed that compassionate, empathetic leaders remain rare in the business world. "We don't see enough role models like that," she noted, adding that she aims to set a standard of compassionate leadership at Chanel.

Reflecting on her career, which includes over three decades at Unilever before Chanel, Mr Nair told TIME that her focus has always been on putting people at the center. "The one thing they'll tell you about me is that I really care about people-it's not lip service. Remember people, their names, their stories, the little things about them. When you care for people, they care for the business in return," she said, reinforcing her belief that respecting and supporting employees creates a stronger, more dedicated workforce.

