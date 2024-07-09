Celine Dion Suffers 10-Minute Seizure In Scary Footage Amid Stiff Person Syndrome Battle

The singer was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder.

Music legend Celine Dion recently released heartbreaking footage of her going through an intense seizure as she battles Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). The footage, which is a part of the Prime Video documentary titled ''I Am: Celine Dion'', shows the singer experiencing moments of immense pain, and a terrifying 10-minute seizure. The full-body seizure leaves the 56-year-old singer paralysed for several minutes.

In the video, Ms Dion is seen having a physical therapy session shortly after viewers see her recording a new song. The 56-year-old is seen lying down on a massage table as her body continues to spasm uncontrollably. As the singer groans and cries in pain, medics attend to her, comforting her with gentle strokes on her back and administering a nasal spray designed to alleviate cluster seizures and associated symptoms.

''Part of the disease is that as soon as you go into a contraction, sometimes … the signal to release it, doesn't understand, so it ends up just staying in a contracted position,'' sports medicine therapist Terrill Lobo explained.

The Grammy award-winning singer wanted the footage to be kept in the documentary to show viewers the reality of her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome and raise awareness about the disorder. Ever since the SPS diagnosis, Ms Dion has been open with fans about how the condition has affected her life and career.

What is Stiff Person Syndrome?

The singer was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare and progressive neurological disorder, in 2022. Notably, she has been experiencing symptoms for over 17 years, which have affected her ability to sing.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Stiff Person Syndrome is "a rare disorder of motor function characterized by involuntary stiffness of axial muscles and superimposed painful muscle spasms, which are often induced by startle or emotional stimuli." The autoimmune neurological disorder is extremely rare, estimated to affect only one in a million people.

It can affect balance and posture, making it hard to walk, and can be triggered by things like loud noises, cold, and emotional distress. Treatment includes muscle relaxants, anti-anxiety medications, and immunotherapies.