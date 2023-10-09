Celebrity Chef Michael Chiarello Dies At 61 After Going Into 'Anaphylactic Shock'

He is survived by his ex-wife, Eileen Gordon, and their four children

Michael Chiarello, acclaimed restaurateur, celebrity chef, and former Food Network star, has died at the age of 61. As per Metro, Mr Chiarello died on Saturday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, California where he was being treated for an acute allergic reaction that led to anaphylactic shock. The chef was renowned for his Italian-influenced Californian cuisine and several television appearances.

His death was confirmed by his restaurant group, Gruppo Chiarello. A representative said, ''He spent his final moments surrounded by family and friends, who respectfully asked for privacy during this immensely sad and difficult period."

He is survived by his ex-wife, Eileen Gordon, and their four children Aidan, Margaux, Felicia, and Giana.

A statement from his family said, ''We deeply mourn the loss of our beloved patriarch Michael. His culinary brilliance, boundless creativity, and unwavering commitment to family were at the core of his being. He brought people together through the joy of shared meals, fostering lasting memories around the table. As we navigate this profound loss, we hold dear the moments we cherished with him, both in his kitchens and in our hearts. His legacy will forever live on in the love he poured into every dish and the passion he instilled in all of us to savor life's flavors.''

As per Independent, he was born on January 26, 1962, and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York at the age of 20. In 1985, he was recognised as Chef of the Year by Food & Wine Magazine. He hosted shows on PBS, Food Network, Fine Living, and Cooking Channel for a decade and appeared on Top Chef, Top Chef Masters, and The Next Iron Chef.

In 1987, he opened his critically acclaimed restaurant Tra Vigne in Napa Valley, California, before opening other restaurants such as Bottega, Coqueta, and Ottimo. He also ventured into winemaking in 1999, creating Chiarello Family Vineyards.

Mr Chiarello received a Daytime Emmy in 2005 for Outstanding Service Show Host for his Food Network show ‘Easy Entertaining with Michael Chiarello.' Apart from his TV career, he also wrote several books, including Bottega: Bold Italian Flavors from the Heart of California's Wine Country, At Home with Michael Chiarello: Easy Entertaining, and Michael Chiarello's Casual Cooking. He has also been praised for a culinary philosophy that revolved around sustainability and a culture of shared meals.