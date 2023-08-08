Car Crashes Into Second Floor Of US Home, Pics Of It Dangling From Roof Go Viral

The driver was rushed to the Geising Lewistown Hospital by an EMS crew.

A driver was rushed to the hospital after their car flew into the second storey of a home in Pennsylvania on Sunday. According to Junction Fire Company, the accident took place at around 3.15 pm on the 800 block of Alfarata Road.

Junction fire company says that the car's driver hit a culvert near the home's driveway, launching the car into the house.

"Rescue Company took in a vehicle into a structure in Decatur Township this evening. Chief 17 arrived on the scene within minutes to find one vehicle on the second floor with the patient out of the vehicle. The Rescues crew stabilized the house and helped the homeowners put a tarp on the hole due to upcoming storms. Squad 5, Truck one, engine 2 squad 2, fame ems, police and parsons towing all worked together," Junction Fire Company wrote on Facebook.

See the post here:

According to Fox News, the department remained on the scene for about three hours and helped the homeowners put a tarp over the top of the home due to upcoming severe storms.

The driver was rushed to the Geising Lewistown Hospital by an EMS crew.

The exact estimated damages of the crash remain unknown.

The social media users were stunned after the pictures surfaced online. A user wrote, "Wow what the heck...they must've been flying. I hope everyone is okay."

"Wow, glad everyone is ok! Poor house," another user wrote.

"Wow, how did they get to the second floor? Thank you to everyone who helped the house owners," the third user wrote.