'Can't Believe It': Swiggy's Surprise For This Woman Is Winning Hearts On Internet

"Can't believe this! My day has been made," read the caption of her post.

Food delivery platform Swiggy's recent gesture for a woman is winning hearts on the internet. It all started after a user on X expressed that she didn't have a valentine on the special day.

On February 14, X user Susmita posted the screenshot of a notification by Swiggy and wrote: "I don't even have a Valentine. Swiggy, why do you keep sending these to me?"

Swiggy was quick to respond to the post, and wrote, "We'll be your Valentine if you want."

Susmita replied, "Pyaar hai toh bhejo cheese burst pizza."

Moments later, Swiggy sent a Valentine's Day surprise to Susmita which "made her day". She posted a picture of the heart-shaped pizza with a small note that read: "You deserve all the love and pizza, trust us. Love Swiggy."

The post impressed the social media users and several users reminded Swiggy that there other lonely people on this day too.

A user wrote, "There are other lonely people on this day too. Remember them too."

"Don't eat too much unhealthy ..you can gain weight. by sending it to my address could balance," another user commented.

"Such a sweet gesture @Swiggy, now please do the same for me," the third user commented.

Meanwhile, several social media users have complained that a simple search for "Domino's" on the food delivery application Swiggy shows several results, all of which misspell the name of the international pizza brand.

A user, Ravi Handa, took to X and highlighted the problem. In the screenshot shared by him, one can notice several Domino's pizza outlets near his address in Kolkata, however, all of them had different spellings to trick the customer. One restaurant was named "Domino Pizza" while another is called "Domino'ss Pizza".