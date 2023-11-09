Canadian Parents Welcome 6.8 Kg Baby, Largest On Record Since 2010

It is the fifth child for Britteney and Chance Ayres.

A couple from Ontario welcomed a baby boy weighing over 14 pounds, and 8 ounces at birth. The couple, Britteney and Chance Ayres were surprised to see their youngest child's large size. He was 55 centimetres long. Mrs Ayres gave birth to a baby boy named Sonny via cesarean section at Cambridge Memorial Hospital in Cambridge, Ontario on October 23, Fox News reported.

It is the fifth child for Britteney and Chance Ayres. "Oh, it was dumbfounding," proud father Chance Ayres told the media outlet.

"It was a mind-blowing experience," he added. "The way the doctors and nurses were cheering. It was like the [Toronto] Maple Leafs won the Stanley Cup. It was insane. Everybody was jumping and screaming. It was fun."

The proud father said, "I never thought in a million years [he'd] be 14.5 pounds," Chance Ayres said.

He told Fox News, "Everybody was making bets as to how big he was going to be, even the doctors and nurses."

He told the news outlet that Sonny has exceeded everyone's expectations, even though two of his siblings were born at over 13 pounds.

"They put him on the scale, and it was wild," Chance Ayres said.

The dad of five said, "When they actually said 14.8, we all just kind of stopped and stared at each other and then next thing you know, it was like - wow this is crazy."