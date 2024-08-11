Canada Woman Buys Hermes Bag For Rs 580 From Thrift Store. Then This Happens

Representative Image

A woman from Winnipeg, Canada believed she had found the bargain of a lifetime at a nearby thrift store. However, upon closer examination, she discovered there was a serious problem, as per a report in Newsweek. Ashlee thought she had bought an original bag of French luxury for approximately $7 (Rs 587). However, when she returned home, she realised that it was a fake one.

Notably, Hermes bags are among the most expensive in the world. Depending on the model and features, they may cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars and their starting price is $10,000.

In a TikTok video posted under the username @msfili, the woman is seen looking through bags at a nearby thrift store when she suddenly sees a red leather bag that she believes to be extremely familiar. Ashlee then opens the bag and realises right away that it says Hermes on the label. She was completely taken aback, considering that the bag was just about $9. "It's a Hermes. It has a little stain on the front, but it's not a big deal," she said in the clip.

Later, she realised it was a fake one. Speaking to the outlet, she said, "This bag unfortunately ended up being fake; it was real leather and felt like good quality. But I have found authentic Louis Vuitton and Chanel bags at the thrift store previously."

"You never know what amazing things you can find! It's a great way to replenish your wardrobe and furnish your home on a budget, and it's an excellent way to earn some extra money by selling on Facebook Marketplace or eBay!" she remarked.

The majority of TikTok users believed that the discovery was either a Kelly or a Hermes Birkin, two of the most famous bags. These are not just some of the priciest things on the planet, but they are also rare enough that you can't just walk into the store and purchase one or the other.

According to Madison Avenue Couture, the designer creates only a few of these bags to maintain their exclusivity. A waiting list is typically present and even though you might locate one in the boutique, you might still have to buy it even if the colour or material isn't your first choice.

