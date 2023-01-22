Canada McDonald's Outlet That Witnessed 900 Police Calls Over Fights To Shut Down

Some residents stated that the joint had turned into 'complete trash' over the years.

After over 40 years of operation, the historic McDonald's in Ottawa, Canada, which has witnessed more than 900 fights in recent years, is set to shut down. The building's owner, District Realty, said that the franchisee will not be renewing the lease when it ends in summer. The manager of the outlet anticipates that business might close in April or May, as per a report in CBC.

The McDonald's, nicknamed "the worst" by a former manager, is best known for a viral video of a massive brawl that took place there in 2013 and featured numerous customers striking punches while one man pulled a raccoon out of his jacket.

The outlet states that the historic eatery has served as a meeting spot for friends and those looking for an inexpensive dinner ever since it first opened its doors in 1985. It was well-liked by people going to the surrounding bars, using the restroom or moving across the streets.

However, in recent years, it has come under growing fire from the neighbourhood, the police and city hall due to the numerous allegations of criminality in and around it, CBC further noted.

Peter Crosthwaite, the building's property manager, told CBC, "They've been a great tenant. People don't appreciate how good of a community member McDonald's has been." He further mentioned, "They're going to be missed by the market, especially for people looking for an affordable bite to eat."

The restaurant started closing at 10 pm as a result of Ottawa police Chief Charles Bordeleau's letter to McDonald's Canada in 2019 detailing a considerable increase in calls for assistance at the location.