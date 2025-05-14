Can AI Replace Real Friends? Mark Zuckerberg Thinks So, But Psychologists Disagree

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg suggests AI could fulfill friendship needs. He claims the average American seeks close connections beyond three friends. Experts warn AI cannot replicate the depth of human relationships.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg believes artificial intelligence could help address a growing human need for friendship. In a recent conversation on The Dwarkesh Podcast, Zuckerberg said, "The average American has about three friends but desires closer connections with at least 15 people." He suggested AI companions could help bridge this emotional gap.

But psychologists aren't convinced.

Omri Gillath, a psychology professor at the University of Kansas, told CNBC Make It that the idea of a "right" number of friends is misleading. "For many, three or four close friends are more than enough," he said, pushing back against Zuckerberg's assumption.

While Zuckerberg envisions a future where AI can replace friendships, experts caution that machines cannot replace the depth and richness of human connection.

"AI may offer temporary emotional relief- it's always polite, always available," says Gillath. "But it can't hug you, can't introduce you to real people, and it certainly can't reciprocate feelings."

Some people have reported feeling emotionally attached to AI, even falling in love with chatbots, as noted in a recent New York Times story. But psychologists stress that these interactions, while comforting to some, are fundamentally one-sided.

"These relationships are ultimately empty," Gillath notes. "AI doesn't feel, can't build lasting intimacy, and doesn't offer the same emotional growth as a real, human connection."