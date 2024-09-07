Footballer Sets World Record With Skills That Helped Him Overcome Suicide Struggle

This accomplishment is deeply personal for Caleb Wu, who has battled severe depression.

Caleb Wu, a passionate soccer player from Hartford, Connecticut, has made headlines by setting a new world record for the most alternating football (soccer) touches with the feet on a treadmill in 30 seconds, according to Guinness World Records. Wu, who scored an amazing 75 touches overall, believes that the activity helped him recover from a serious depressive episode.

The 22-year-old Wu has undergone a major transformation and discovered a fresh purpose in football. His struggle with mental health almost cost him his life, so achieving this milestone is very personal to him. With its demanding skills and rhythmic juggling, football became a source of courage and solace for him in his lowest moments.

Wu shared his motivation behind the record attempt: "I always had a passion for soccer, I did a lot of juggling tricks and soccer/football freestyle.

"My teammates challenged me as they showed me a video of someone trying and failing to do it so I wanted to prove them wrong - and it was a fun challenge. I was inspired because when I was younger I almost took my life and I wanted to make the most of my abilities and prove to myself that I can do awesome things," he told Guinness World Records.

"I also wanted to inspire others to show them that they're capable of overcoming obstacles," he said.

Caleb also had to deal with racism during his formative years, from school classmates who would call him names.

He explained: "There were the common stereotypes and people would say Asians are only good at math. I wanted to show them I could compete as an athlete and was able to play college soccer for four years and was a captain for one year.

"I also became the first sponsored Division 3 Athlete and first sponsored college soccer player."

He added: "I overcame my struggles through finding a passion and wanting to inspire and help others who also struggle.