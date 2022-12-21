BYJU's: Five Points On Online Learning Platform

Byju Raveendran, a former math tutor himself, launched BYJU's in 2011 with the intention of producing top-notch educational content with a special emphasis on the K-12 education market.

BYJU's launched its learning app in 2015, and in 2016, it became the first Asian company to receive investment from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, which has been deemed likely to be "one of the most well-funded philanthropies in human history."

Forbes reports that the business was valued at over $22 billion during its most recent investment round in March 2022. Tencent and Mark Zuckerberg are two of BYJU's backers.

Aimed at students in grades one to 12, BYJU's flagship app has received a total of 42 million downloads.